Sources: Toronto finalizing sign-and-trade for Pacers free agent C.J. Miles

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a sign-and-trade deal for Indiana Pacers free-agent guard C.J. Miles, league sources told The Vertical.

The Raptors and Pacers are settling on the terms of the deal, which would send guard Cory Joseph to Indiana, league sources told The Vertical. The trade will be finalized once Toronto completes its trade of DeMarre Carroll to the Brooklyn Nets.

Miles, 30, is expected to provide the Raptors with a reliable perimeter shooter and defender. He averaged 10.7 points, three rebounds and 41.3 percent 3-point shooting in 76 games last season.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri re-signed guard Kyle Lowry and forward Serge Ibaka to lucrative deals this summer, and the franchise maintained long-term flexibility by signing the free agents to three-year contracts.

The Pacers have been discussing the acquisition of Joseph for the past couple of weeks, and he’ll join Darren Collison as a steady point-guard option. Joseph, 25, averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 assists last season. Toronto is expected to give more backup opportunities to Delon Wright and Fred VanVleet next season.

Popular video from Yahoo Sports: