Sources: Timberwolves actively shopping Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio is in his sixth season with the Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are actively shopping point guard Ricky Rubio in trade proposals, league sources told The Vertical.

The Timberwolves have attached Rubio to multiple offers with Shabazz Muhammad to several teams around the NBA, league sources said. Minnesota has been seeking something of a “bridge” guard in return, a player capable of starting in the short term, but who’ll ultimately settle into a backup role and give way to rookie Kris Dunn to become the long-term starter, league sources said.

The Sacramento Kings have had a strong interest in acquiring Rubio, but there’s no traction on a deal between those two teams, league sources said. So far, the Timberwolves are trying to exhaust the market elsewhere for a better return of assets than the Kings can offer.

The NBA’s trade deadline is Feb. 23.

Dunn was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, the first selection of president and coach Tom Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden’s tenure.

Rubio, 26, is the highest paid player on the young Timberwolves roster this season. He is making $13.5 million for 2016-17 and will be owed $29 million through the end of his contract in 2019.

Rubio is averaging 7.6 points, 7.9 assists and four rebounds a game this season. For his career, Rubio has averaged 9.8 points, 8.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Thibodeau has brought Dunn, 22, along slowly behind Rubio. He’s averaging 3.9 points and 2.3 assists in 16 minutes a game.

