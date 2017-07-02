Sources: Taj Gibson agrees to join Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota

Free-agent forward Taj Gibson has agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources told The Vertical.

Gibson, 32, played for Timberwolves president and coach Tom Thibodeau for five seasons in Chicago from 2010-2015.

Gibson is an accomplished energy player and defender, and will bolster the Timberwolves, who also added free-agent guard Jeff Teague on a three-year contract.

Gibson averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 78 games with Chicago and Oklahoma City last season. He was moved at the February trade deadline and has played nine NBA seasons.

