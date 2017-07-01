Sources: Stephen Curry agrees to max deal with Warriors

Stephen Curry has reached agreement on a five-year, $201 maximum contract with the Golden State Warriors, league sources told The Vertical.

Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin, and Warriors general manager Bob Myers started discussions at midnight ET on Saturday to finalize Curry’s full max deal, which makes him the highest-paid player in NBA history. Curry became eligible for the Designated Player Veteran Contract last year because he earned All-NBA honors and league MVP for a second consecutive season.

Curry has led the Warriors to two championships in the past three seasons. He averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 79 games last season, and co-starred with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala for one of the best championship runs in league history.

For Golden State, re-signing Curry is the first step toward retaining its core for another potential title run next season. The Warriors will now work on re-signing Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

Curry has averaged 22.8 points, 6.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds in eight seasons with the Warriors.