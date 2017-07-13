Sources: Spurs renounce rights to guard Jonathon Simmons

The San Antonio Spurs have renounced the rights to guard Jonathon Simmons, making him an unrestricted free agent, league sources told The Vertical.

Simmons and the Spurs have had no new negotiations since the qualifying offer was pulled Thursday, and Simmons has focused fully on signing elsewhere, agent Cervando Tejeda told The Vertical.

Multiple teams were heavily involved throughout Simmons’ restricted free agency, but now will be more engaged with the unexpected renouncing of his rights, league sources said.

Simmons, who faced a long road to make it to the NBA, averaged 6.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 78 games with the Spurs last season. In two seasons with San Antonio, Simmons, 27, averaged 6.1 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Center Dewayne Dedmon left the Spurs recently in free agency to join the Hawks, and center Pau Gasol declined his $16.2 million option with San Antonio in June with the intention of working on a new deal to remain with the franchise.

