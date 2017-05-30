Sources: Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon opts for free agency

San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon will decline his $3 million player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent, league sources told The Vertical.

Dedmon, one of the top available centers this summer, averaged 17.5 minutes, 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds in 76 games this season. Dedmon also started 37 regular-season games and three playoff games.

The 7-foot Dedmon will command a market as an active rim protector and reliable starter. He signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Spurs last offseason.

San Antonio went 61-21 this season and lost to Golden State in the Western Conference finals.

In four NBA seasons, Dedmon, 27, has averaged 4.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.

