Sources: Seeking buyout, Mike Dunleavy Jr. resists joining Hawks on New York trip

In an effort to expedite a contract buyout to become a free agent, Mike Dunleavy Jr. has no plans to report to the Atlanta Hawks prior to Tuesday’s game in New York, league sources told The Vertical.

The Hawks traded Kyle Korver to Cleveland for Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a 2019 first-round draft pick on Saturday and league rules dictate that Dunleavy must report to the Hawks by 5 p.m. ET Monday. Atlanta can also decide to push back the deadline, or waive his requirement to report and suspend him.

The Hawks are traveling to New York on Monday afternoon for a Tuesday night game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hawks could technically start fining Dunleavy for each day missed, or go to an extreme and rescind the trade with the Cavaliers and return Korver to Atlanta. Because Atlanta had such a difficult time on the trade market securing a first-round pick for Korver, a rental player in the final year of his contract, it is far more likely that Atlanta will start working with Dunleavy’s representatives to negotiate a financial agreement.

For now, the machinations between the Hawks and Dunleavy are more of a negotiating dance than a true standoff.

Over the weekend, Dunleavy, 36, had a telephone conversation with Hawks president and coach Mike Budenholzer and expressed his desire to play for a contending team, league sources told The Vertical. The Hawks have indicated to rival teams that they could soon be serious about moving Paul Millsap, but haven’t been aggressive in soliciting offers yet, league sources told The Vertical.

It remains unclear how far the Hawks will go in reshaping the roster, whether it will be a complete teardown or a more subtle retooling.

Nevertheless, Dunleavy is determined to work with the Hawks on finding a new home. Atlanta was unable to find a trade partner for Dunleavy as part of a three-way deal with Cleveland despite significant effort. While Atlanta has publicly maintained that it believes Dunleavy can fit with the Hawks the rest of the season, the fact that the organization tried so hard to find a third team to take him in the trade suggests that was likely more of a negotiating chip to convince Dunleavy that they’re OK with keeping him, a way to push Dunleavy to give up more guaranteed money in buyout talks.

Dunleavy is owed $4.8 million this season and $1.5 million of his 2017-18 contract is guaranteed. The two sides would need to come to an agreement on how much savings Atlanta could get by letting him go and becoming a free agent.

