Sources: Rudy Gobert has no structural damage in left knee

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, center, is helped off the court by center Boris Diaw, right, and guard George Hill, left, on Saturday. (AP)

Utah center Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee but has no structural damage, league sources told The Vertical.

Gobert, 24, underwent an MRI late Saturday night and the injury casts doubt on his availability for the series, league sources said.

Gobert suffered the injury just 13 seconds into the Jazz’s 97-95 Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Utah won on a game-winner by Joe Johnson and with an impactful performance from Derrick Favors (15 points, six rebounds) in place of Gobert.

Gobert, a leading candidate for NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a cornerstone for the Jazz, averaged 14 points, 12.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.6 blocks in 81 regular-season games.

Popular video from The Vertical: