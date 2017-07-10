Sources: Restricted free-agent center Alan Williams to remain with Suns

Restricted free-agent center Alan Williams has agreed to a three-year, $17 million contract to re-sign with the Phoenix Suns, league sources told The Vertical.

Williams, an active rebounder and finisher, averaged 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game last season for the Suns.

After going undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2015, Williams starred in the NBA summer league and signed a lucrative deal in the Chinese Basketball Association. He signed with the Suns on a two-year contract in March 2016 after returning from China and elevated his role as a reserve center last season.

Williams, 24, is a native of Phoenix, where he attended high school.