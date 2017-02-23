Sources: Raptors acquire P.J. Tucker from Suns

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to trade P.J. Tucker to the Toronto Raptors, league sources told The Vertical.

Toronto is sending Jared Sullinger and 2017 and 2018 second-round picks to Phoenix, league sources said.

Tucker, in his fifth season with the Suns, is a strong defender who had garnered interest on the trade market. Along with the Feb. 14 acquisition of Serge Ibaka, the Raptors have bolstered their roster with an eye toward the playoffs.

Tucker, 31, was originally drafted by Toronto in the second round in 2006. He averaged 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in six NBA seasons with the Raptors and Suns.

In a separate deal Thursday, the Suns acquired Mike Scott from Atlanta for cash, sources told The Vertical. Scott, 28, was in his fifth season with the Hawks and played just 18 games this season, averaging 2.5 points in 10.8 minutes per game.

