Sources: Rajai Davis, Athletics agree to $6 million deal

The Oakland Athletics have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with outfielder Rajai Davis, pending a physical, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Davis, 36, led the American League in stolen bases with 43 for the Cleveland Indians while slashing .249/.306/.388 in 134 games. He will likely see some playing time in center field in 2017 for the Athletics.

It will be Davis’ second stint in Oakland. He was claimed off waivers in 2008 and spent three seasons with the Athletics before being traded to the Blue Jays in 2010.