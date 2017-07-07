Sources: Celtics trade Avery Bradley to Pistons in deal for Marcus Morris

The Boston Celtics are trading guard Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons in a deal for forward Marcus Morris, league sources told The Vertical, clearing the way for Boston to sign All-Star free agent Gordon Hayward to a maximum contract.

Boston is also sending a 2019 second-round pick to Detroit, league sources said.

The Celtics had been looking to make a deal to free cap space, and they found a willing trade partner in Detroit.

Bradley, 26, is a two-time All-Defensive Team player who averaged 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds and shot 39 percent from 3-point range last season. In seven seasons with the Celtics, Bradley averaged 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Morris, 27, has played six seasons with the Houston, Phoenix and Detroit. He averaged 14 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists in 79 games with the Pistons last season.

