Sources: Paul Millsap agrees to $90M deal with Nuggets

Free agent Paul Millsap has reached agreement on a three-year, $90 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, league sources told The Vertical.

Millsap had discussions with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, but Millsap and his agent, DeAngelo Simmons, met with the Nuggets on Sunday and finalized an agreement.

In Millsap, the Nuggets are adding a proven star player to pair with young talents in Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris, and could make a legitimate postseason push in the Western Conference.

In four seasons with Atlanta, Millsap led the Hawks to a 189-139 record – including 60 wins and an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2015. Around the league, teams believe Millsap’s unselfish style helped the Hawks flourish.

Millsap averaged 24.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the Hawks’ first-round series loss to the Washington Wizards this past season. In 69 regular-season games, he averaged 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds, and earned his fourth All-Star appearance.

As a free agent in 2015, Millsap structured a three-year, $60.2 million deal with a third-year player option to give Millsap the flexibility to reach the market this summer.

Millsap, 32, has career averages of 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 11 seasons with Atlanta and Utah. He was the 47th overall selection in the 2006 NBA draft.

