Sources: North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley to remain in draft

North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley has decided to remain in the 2017 NBA draft and hire an agent, league sources told The Vertical.

Bradley, a 6-foot-11 center/forward, participated in the NBA draft combine in Chicago and team workouts over the past two weeks.

Bradley averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 38 games this season for the Tar Heels, who defeated Gonzaga in the national-title game.

NBA executives believe Bradley can be a late first-round or second-round selection, and he has workouts scheduled in the coming weeks that could improve his standing.

NCAA early-entry draft candidates have until Wednesday to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to school.

