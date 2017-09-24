Sources: Nikola Mirotic agrees to return to Bulls

Restricted free agent Nikola Mirotic has agreed to a two-year, $27 million deal to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, league sources told The Vertical.

Mirotic and the Bulls held extensive discussions this offseason and reached agreement on a shorter-term contract on Sunday. Mirotic was one of the top stretch fours on the market, but fell into a difficult pool of restricted free agency this summer.

Mirotic has the right to veto any trade in the first year of his new Bulls deal, league sources said.

He had faced an Oct. 1 deadline on a one-year, $7.2 million qualifying offer.

Mirotic, 26, has averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in three seasons with the Bulls. At 6-foot-10, he possesses the size and shooting acumen to create mismatches and can be an effective scorer in spots.

Mirotic had an accomplished professional career with Spain’s Real Madrid before joining the Bulls in 2014 on a three-year contract. He also played for the Spanish national team. Mirotic was selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

Popular video from Yahoo Sports: