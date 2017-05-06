Sources: NBA suspends Kelly Oubre Jr. for Game 4

Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr., left, charges and knocks down Celtics center Kelly Olynyk on Thursday. (Getty Images)

The NBA is suspending the Washington Wizards’ Kelly Oubre Jr. for Game 4 on Sunday, league sources told The Vertical.

Oubre, 21, will serve a one-game penalty for shoving Boston’s Kelly Olynyk to the floor in a Wizards Game 3 victory on Thursday.

Oubre was ejected from Game 3 after becoming angry over the way Olynyk set an illegal screen on him and charging Olynyk, knocking him to the floor.

The incident was part of a Wizards victory that included 52 fouls, eight technicals and three player ejections.

The NBA’s vice president of basketball operations, Kiki VanDeWeghe, was sitting courtside and witnessed the incident on Thursday night. He is the primary administer of game-related league punishments.

Oubre, the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, has averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game in his second NBA season.

Popular video from The Vertical: