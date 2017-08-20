Sources: NBA opens tampering investigation against Lakers around Paul George

The NBA opened a tampering investigation against the Los Angeles Lakers upon the request of the Indiana Pacers, the league announced Sunday.

The investigation centers on former Pacers star Paul George, and started at Indiana’s request after the franchise traded George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told The Vertical.

Members of the Lakers’ organization have turned in trails of communication on the probe, league sources said.

No findings or consequences have been made to this point, the NBA added. The investigation is being independently conducted by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.