Sources: Lonzo Ball to work out for Lakers on June 9

Lonzo Ball will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers on June 9, the first step toward possibly becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, league sources told The Vertical.

Ball, 19, has scheduled his visit with his hometown team to meet with the front office and coaches and participate in an individual workout. Ball had always planned to conduct only a private individual workout because of his success in his lone season at UCLA and never considered a one-on-one workout against another top prospect, league sources said.

The Lakers’ front office worked with Ball’s agent, Harrison Gaines, to finalize the workout details. The Lakers are the only pre-draft workout scheduled for Ball as of now, but he could add one or two meetings with teams near the top of the draft, league sources said.

Ball led the Bruins to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament and has become a frontrunner to be the Lakers’ selection at No. 2. The Lakers plan to work out other top prospects over the next two weeks, including Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and N.C. State’s Dennis Smith.

For the Lakers, improving the roster’s culture and winning pedigree have been emphasis points during the pre-draft process. Ball helped improve the Bruins from a 15-17 record in 2015-16 to 31-5 this past season.

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33 regular-season games for UCLA and set the school’s single-season assist record with 274. He committed to the Bruins after starring at Chino Hills High School.

