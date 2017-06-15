Sources: Lonzo Ball to have final predraft meeting with Lakers on Friday

Lonzo Ball has scheduled a final predraft meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers for Friday, league sources told The Vertical.

The Lakers’ brass will spend a significant part of the day watching the possible No. 2 overall draft pick’s full training regimen, which includes conditioning drills and on-court workouts, league sources said. Ball had his first private workout with the Lakers, who draft second overall, on June 7 and was in standard playing shape.

Ball also had dinner June 6 with Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and coach Luke Walton, and had lunch with owners Jeanie Buss, Jesse Buss and Joey Buss on June 7.

So far, the Lakers have been the only franchise to meet with Ball during the predraft process. The NBA draft is June 22.

Ball starred in his lone season at UCLA, leading the Bruins to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament and emerging as a projected top-two selection. The Lakers have also worked out high-lottery prospects Josh Jackson of Kansas, De’Aaron Fox of Kentucky and Dennis Smith of N.C. State.

Improving the Lakers’ culture and winning pedigree have been points of emphasis during the predraft process. Ball helped change the Bruins’ culture and improved the program from a 15-17 record in 2015-16 to 31-5 this past season.

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33 regular-season games for UCLA and set the school’s single-season assist record with 274. He committed to the Bruins after starring at Chino Hills High School.

