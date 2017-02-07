Sources: Lance Stephenson to sign 10-day contract with Timberwolves

In his seventh season, Lance Stephenson is with his fifth team. (AP)

Free-agent guard Lance Stephenson plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources told The Vertical.

Stephenson is expected to provide depth and playmaking to a Timberwolves backcourt that lost guard Zach LaVine for the remainder of the season because of a torn ACL.

Stephenson entered his seventh NBA season in October on a partially guaranteed contract and made the New Orleans Pelicans’ roster out of training camp. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists and three rebounds in six games, but was released after undergoing groin surgery in November.

Stephenson was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ veteran free-agent workout last week.

The Timberwolves fell to 19-33 after Monday’s home loss to Miami, but remain three games behind eighth-seeded Denver in the Western Conference. LaVine, a burgeoning young guard, finished the season averaging 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and three assists in 47 games.

Stephenson, 26, became a rising two-way player in his first four NBA seasons with the Indiana Pacers. He left the Pacers in the 2014 offseason to sign with the Charlotte Hornets, a move that lasted one season before he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. When the Clippers traded Stephenson to Memphis at the trade deadline last February, he played a significant role for the Grizzlies and averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 26 games.

Stephenson has averaged 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and three assists for his career.

