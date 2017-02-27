Sources: Knicks waive Brandon Jennings

The New York Knicks waived veteran guard Brandon Jennings, clearing the way to sign guard Chasson Randle, league sources told The Vertical.

The Knicks’ front office and coaching staff hadn’t been enamored with Jennings’ mindset amid the team’s struggles this season, league sources said, and ownership agreed to pay him the balance of the $5 million owed him on his contract this season.

Because Jennings was waived prior to March 1, if he clears waivers he’s eligible to be signed and added to a playoff roster.

The Knicks will sign Randle to a partially guaranteed deal through the 2017-18 season, league sources said.

Randle started the season with the Knicks’ NBA Development League team in Westchester, eventually earning a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 10. His performance with the 76ers earned him a partially guaranteed contract through the 2017-18 season, but the Sixers waived him on Thursday when a roster spot needed to be opened in the aftermath of the Nerlens Noel trade with Dallas.

Randle, undrafted out of Stanford in 2015, averaged 9.3 minutes and 5.3 points for the Sixers in eight games this season.

Jennings, 27, was the 10th overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He played four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks before moving on to Detroit and Orlando. Jennings signed a one-year, free agent deal with the Knicks in July.

