Sources: Knicks hire Craig Robinson, brother-in-law of Barack Obama, for front-office position

Craig Robinson during his tenure coaching Oregon State in 2014. (AP)

Milwaukee Bucks front-office executive Craig Robinson, the brother-in-law of former President Barack Obama, has accepted a position with the New York Knicks, league sources told The Vertical.

Robinson plans to fill multiple roles for the franchise, including player development and serving as general manager of the Knicks’ development league team in Westchester, league sources said.

The Knicks have restructured the front office since parting with Phil Jackson, promoting Steve Mills to president and hiring Scott Perry as general manager.

Robinson was hired in 2015 as the Bucks’ vice president of player and organizational development.

Robinson, 55, had a standout career from 1979-83 at Princeton, where he was a two-time Ivy League Player of the Year. He also held several collegiate coaching jobs spanning two decades, including head-coaching stints at Oregon State and Brown and an assistant position at Northwestern.

