Sources: Jusuf Nurkic could return for possible playoff berth after suffering non-displaced leg fracture

Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and two blocks per game for the Blazers. (AP)

After revitalizing the Portland Trail Blazers’ season, 7-foot center Jusuf Nurkic will miss the rest of the regular season with a non-displaced fracture in his right leg.

Nevertheless, there is a possibility that Nurkic could return should the Blazers reach the Western Conference playoffs, provided Nurkic, 22, is fully functional and pain-free, league sources told The Vertical.

The Blazers plan to re-evaluate Nurkic in two weeks, the team said.

Nurkic suffered the injury late in Thursday night’s victory over the Houston Rockets.

With Nurkic rapidly transforming into a cult figure in Portland, the Blazers have moved into the eighth playoff seed. Nurkic had started to fulfill his vast potential with several dominating performances for the Blazers, which makes the injury’s timing extremely deflating for the Blazers and the city.

Since Portland traded Mason Plumlee to Denver for Nurkic and a 2017 first-round pick at the February trade deadline, the Blazers had gone on a 15-5 tear. For Portland, Nurkic has averaged 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and two blocks per game.

The Blazers are 37-38 and 1 1/2 games ahead of the Nuggets for the Western Conference’s final playoff spot. Portland owns a tiebreaker over Denver, too.

