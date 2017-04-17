Sources: Jordan Bell to enter draft, sign with agent

Bell averaged 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game this season to help lead Oregon to the Final Four. (AP)

Oregon junior Jordan Bell has decided to enter the 2017 NBA draft and plans to sign with an agent, league sources told The Vertical.

Bell, 22, averaged 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game this season to help lead Oregon to the Final Four. Bell held meetings to choose representation in the past week and finalized his decision over the weekend, sources said.

NBA executives believe the 6-foot-9 Bell helped his draft stock in the NCAA tournament with his activity and toughness.

Bell is projected to be the No. 38 overall pick in The Vertical’s latest mock draft by Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress.

