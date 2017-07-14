Sources: Jonathon Simmons agrees to three-year deal with Magic

Free-agent guard Jonathon Simmons has agreed to a three-year contract with the Orlando Magic, league sources told The Vertical.

Simmons became an unrestricted free agent on Thursday when the San Antonio Spurs rescinded his qualifying offer, and his agent, Cervando Tejeda, finalized an agreement with Orlando on Friday.

Simmons and the Spurs had no new contract negotiations, so Simmons focused fully on signing elsewhere, league sources said.

Orlando is acquiring one of the top remaining free agents in Simmons, a significant addition for the team’s backcourt and wing depth on both ends of the floor.

Simmons, who faced a long road to make it to the NBA, averaged 6.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 78 regular-season games last season and flourished in the playoffs for the Spurs.

Simmons, 27, played in the NBA’s development league, summer leagues and local pro-am leagues before signing a two-year deal with the Spurs in 2015. Multiple teams were heavily involved throughout Simmons’ restricted free agency and became more engaged when he was on the free market.

