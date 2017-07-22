Sources: John Wall agrees to $170M extension with Wizards

Washington Wizards star John Wall has reached agreement on a four-year, $170 million super maximum contract extension, league sources told The Vertical.

Wall’s extension, which runs through 2023, will contain a player option in the final season and a 15-percent trade kicker, league sources said.

Along with the two current seasons on his contract, Wall will earn an estimated $207 million through 2023 under his new designated player veteran extension, league sources said.

The Wizards engaged in extension discussions with Wall’s agent, Rich Paul, in recent weeks, and finalized the contract Friday night. Wall has led the Wizards to contention in the Eastern Conference, and owner Ted Leonsis said publicly this week that he expected to reach an agreement with Wall.

Wall, 26, has made four consecutive All-Star appearances and had a career year last season leading to an All-NBA third-team selection. Wall averaged 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and two steals in 78 games and led the Wizards to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Over the past two years, Wall has recovered from surgeries in both knees to become one of the top point guards in the league – and the Wizards’ franchise cornerstone. The Wizards prioritized returning their core this offseason by also signing forward Otto Porter to a four-year, $106.5 million maximum offer sheet.

Wall was the No. 1 overall pick to the Wizards in the 2010 NBA draft out of Kentucky. He has averaged 18.8 points and 9.2 assists in seven NBA seasons.

More NBA coverage from The Vertical: