Sources: 40-year-old Jason Terry agrees to one-year, $2.3 million deal with Bucks

Free-agent guard Jason Terry has agreed to a guaranteed one-year, $2.3 million contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told The Vertical.

Terry, who turned 40 on Friday, finalized his veteran-minimum agreement with the Bucks this week.

Terry joined the Bucks last summer and appeared in 74 games, reuniting with former teammate and current head coach Jason Kidd. Terry averaged 4.1 points and shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

Terry has averaged 13.8 points and 3.9 assists in his 18-year NBA career. He was the 2009 Sixth Man of the Year and was a key member of the Dallas Mavericks’ championship team in 2011 along with Kidd.

Popular video from Yahoo Sports: