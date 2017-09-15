Sources: 40-year-old Jason Terry agrees to one-year, $2.3 million deal with Bucks

Free-agent guard Jason Terry has agreed to a guaranteed one-year, $2.3 million contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told The Vertical.
Terry, who turned 40 on Friday, finalized his veteran-minimum agreement with the Bucks this week.
[Now’s the time to sign up for Fantasy Basketball! Join for free]
Terry joined the Bucks last summer and appeared in 74 games, reuniting with former teammate and current head coach Jason Kidd. Terry averaged 4.1 points and shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range.
Terry has averaged 13.8 points and 3.9 assists in his 18-year NBA career. He was the 2009 Sixth Man of the Year and was a key member of the Dallas Mavericks’ championship team in 2011 along with Kidd.
Popular video from Yahoo Sports:
1.1k