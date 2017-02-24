Sources: Jarrett Jack to join Pelicans on 10-day deal

Jarrett Jack played two seasons with New Orleans (2010-2012).

Free-agent guard Jarrett Jack has agreed to a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told The Vertical.

Jack, 33, hasn’t played an NBA game since tearing his ACL in January 2016 with the Brooklyn Nets.

Before his injury in Brooklyn, Jack was having a strong season for the Nets, averaging 12.8 points and 7.4 assists.

The Pelicans conducted a workout for Jack on Thursday in New Orleans. The team lost guard depth in the trade for DeMarcus Cousins, sending Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway to Sacramento.

Jack played two seasons with New Orleans (2010-2012). Across 11 NBA seasons, Jack has averaged 11.1 points and 4.5 assists per game.

Popular video from The Vertical: