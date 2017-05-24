Sources: Hawks planning to hire Warriors exec Travis Schlenk as GM

The Atlanta Hawks are working on a contract agreement to hire Golden State Warriors executive Travis Schlenk as general manager, league sources told The Vertical.

Barring any unforeseen snags, a deal could be completed as soon as Wednesday, league sources told The Vertical.

Schlenk has been part of a front office that’s helped shape one of the most talented rosters in NBA history.

Schlenk has spent 12 years in the Warriors’ front office, including the past five as assistant GM under Bob Myers.

Atlanta restructured its front office to create the opening, moving president Mike Budenholzer into strictly a head-coaching role and general manager Wes Wilcox to special adviser to ownership. Longtime NBA GM Rick Sund, a Hawks adviser, and assistant GM Jeff Peterson have been handling the Hawks pre-draft process now.

Atlanta has gathered 11 draft picks over the next three years, but has serious roster decisions to make, including the possible re-signing of free-agent forward Paul Millsap and the uncertainty surrounding the two-years and $40 million left on center Dwight Howard’s contract.

More on Yahoo Sports:

• From sidekick to savior: The transformation of Kyrie Irving continues

• North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley to remain in draft

• Summer agenda: Why Dwyane Wade is the key to the Bulls’ offseason