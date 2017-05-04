Sources: Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer could relinquish president title

In what could turn out to be a dramatic management restructuring of the Atlanta Hawks’ front office, owner Tony Ressler is seriously discussing with president and coach Mike Budenholzer the possibility of Budenholzer relinquishing his management title, league sources told The Vertical.

Budenholzer would continue as coach and have a significant voice in player personnel, but could ultimately answer to a new president or general manager, league sources told The Vertical.

The Hawks are also considering the removal of general manager Wes Wilcox, league sources said. Wilcox reports to Budenholzer in the current organizational structure.

Wilcox was meeting with ownership in Los Angeles on Wednesday to discuss his future with the organization and league sources say that the possibility of Wilcox assuming another role within basketball operations hadn’t been ruled out, sources said.

The Hawks issued a statement to deny a published report by ESPN.com that Wilcox had been fired earlier on Wednesday. “Hawks leadership is undergoing a period of evaluation and looking at how basketball operations works best,” the Hawks said in a statement.

Budenholzer and Wilcox both were promoted within the Hawks’ front office after the dismissal of former president and GM Danny Ferry two years ago.

Budenholzer and Wilcox reshaped the Hawks’ roster and acquired 11 draft picks over the next three years.

The Hawks won 48 games and advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2015-16 season, and won 43 games this year before losing to Washington in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

