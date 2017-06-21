Sources: Greg Monroe to remain with Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe plans to opt in to his $17.9 million contract for the 2017-18 season, league sources told The Vertical.

Monroe had a Wednesday deadline for his player option. Monroe expressed to new Bucks general manager Jon Horst a desire to remain with the team and continue making strides toward Eastern Conference contention, league sources said.

Monroe averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 81 games for the Bucks this past season. He averaged 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game in the Bucks’ first-round series loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Monroe, 27, signed a three-year, $50 million contract with Milwaukee in 2015.

Monroe has averaged 14.1 points and 8.7 rebounds in seven NBA seasons with Milwaukee and Detroit.