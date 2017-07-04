Sources: George Hill agrees to three-year, $57M deal with Kings

Free agent George Hill has reached agreement on a three-year, $57 million with the Sacramento Kings, league sources told The Vertical.

Hill tested the market outside of the Utah Jazz and had significant interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, league sources said. Hill and his representatives met with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, but the Kings’ interest in Hill accelerated on Tuesday and the sides finalized an agreement.

For Hill, the contract agreement with the Kings represents a chance to play in a city he is comfortable in and a market-level deal. Free-agent guard Jeff Teague agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Hill will serve as a starting-guard addition for the Kings and a veteran mentor for a roster of young talent.

Hill, one of the top point guards in free agency, averaged 16.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds for the Jazz this past season, helping establish the franchise as a possible contender in the Western Conference.

Around the NBA, Hill’s professionalism and leadership appealed to franchises looking to improve their point-guard situations.

Hill spent his first three seasons in the NBA with the Spurs, emerging as a possible point guard of the future before the organization moved him to the Pacers in a deal for Kawhi Leonard on draft night in 2011. He joined Utah from Indiana as part of a three-team trade a year ago.

In nine seasons, Hill has been part of the Spurs’ culture under Gregg Popovich, deep postseason runs with the Indiana Pacers and a run to the Western Conference semifinals with the Jazz.

Hill has averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds for his career.

