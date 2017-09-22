Sources: Former No. 1 overall pick signs non-guaranteed deal with Phoenix Suns

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Bennett has signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Phoenix Suns, league sources told The Vertical.

Bennett will join his fifth NBA team since becoming the first pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2013. The Suns believe Bennett will compete in training camp and view the 6-foot-8 forward as an NBA-caliber talent who can potentially develop with the franchise’s development-league affiliate, Northern Arizona.

Bennett has dealt with an ankle injury this summer but is recovering. The Suns appealed to Bennett because of their excellent training staff, which can help him elevate his strength and basketball conditioning, and associate coach Jay Triano, who coached Bennett to the best basketball of his professional career with the Canadian national team in 2015.

Bennett, 24, has averaged 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 151 NBA games for Cleveland, Minnesota, Toronto and Brooklyn. Bennett played for the Nets and in the Euroleague for parts of last season. His career has been a disappointment after being the top selection out of UNLV, and injuries as a rookie stunted his growth and confidence – factors the Suns are now committed to reviving.

