Sources: Duke's Frank Jackson to remain in draft

Duke’s Frank Jackson looks to pass during the NCAA tournament. (AP)

Duke freshman point guard Frank Jackson will hire an agent and remain in the 2017 NBA draft, league sources told The Vertical.

Jackson is participating in the NBA draft combine in Chicago.

He plans to sign with agent Kevin Bradbury of BDA Sports Management, sources said.

Jackson, 19, is considered a second-round pick, but has used time in the draft combine and predraft team workouts to improve his standing in a deeply talented pool of point guards.

Jackson, who is 6-foot-4, averaged 10.9 points and 1.7 assists for the Blue Devils.

