Sources: Danny Duffy signs five-year, $65 million extension with Royals

Danny Duffy has been with the Royals for six seasons. (AP)

Starter Danny Duffy signed a five-year, $65 million contract extension with the Kansas City Royals, sources told Yahoo Sports, locking up the homegrown left-hander whose breakout season in 2016 persuaded the team to give him more money than it ever had a pitcher.

Duffy had expressed a significant desire to stay in Kansas City, intoning on multiple occasions something that became a slogan: “Bury me a Royal.” While the 28-year-old is far from the grave, his $65 million payday did not represent a significant hometown discount, as free agency beckoned after the 2017 season and promised Duffy a potentially huge payday.

Still, the contract – which does not include any options – is a significant price for a pitcher who as recently as last season wasn’t considered a rotation mainstay for the Royals. Duffy started the season in the bullpen before transitioning to starter, where he put up a 3.56 ERA and struck out 167 with 37 walks in 161 2/3 innings.

Duffy’s raw stuff rates among the best from any left-handed starter in baseball, and the Royals are betting on a newfound confidence carrying over. Doubt plagued Duffy for years, all the way back to before his 2012 Tommy John surgery that threatened his career.

The entirety of his arsenal returned in 2016, and Kansas City is buying that version of Duffy to help anchor its rotation in a time of potential change for the organization. Already the Royals have traded closer Wade Davis and outfielder Jarrod Dyson this offseason, and with Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas and Alcides Escobar set to hit free agency, the shape of the team could change distinctly.

Duffy’s deal now gives Kansas City a pitcher under contract long term to pair with catcher Salvador Perez and outfielder Alex Gordon.

