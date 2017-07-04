Sources: Clippers discussing three-team trade to acquire Danilo Gallinari

The Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks are seriously engaged in a possible three-team deal that would send Danilo Gallinari to the Clippers in a sign-and-trade, league sources told The Vertical.

In the trade’s latest form, the Hawks would receive guard Jamal Crawford, center Diamond Stone and a future first-round pick, league sources said. The trade has yet to be finalized, and could include additional players and teams, league sources said.

All-Star forward Paul Millsap reached agreement on a three-year, $90 million deal with Denver on Sunday and has been discussed in potential sign-and-trade scenarios between the Hawks and Nuggets, league sources said. It’s possible that Millsap could reach the Nuggets through a straight free-agent signing, sources said.

For the Clippers, the acquisition of Gallinari would add a potent perimeter player alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in the frontcourt.

Gallinari met with the Clippers over the weekend and came away impressed with the franchise’s direction, sources said. ESPN first reported that Gallinari was strongly leaning toward agreeing to a deal with the Clippers.

