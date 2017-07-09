Sources: Celtics reach agreement with center Aron Baynes

Free-agent center Aron Baynes has reached agreement on a one-year, $4.3 million deal with the Boston Celtics, league sources told The Vertical.

Baynes opted out of his $6.5 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, but now has the opportunity to potentially start for a title contender and re-enter free agency next summer.

The 6-foot-10 Baynes brings durability and frontcourt depth to a Celtics team that needed to shore its rebounding this summer.

Baynes, 30, has played five NBA seasons with San Antonio and Detroit. The native of New Zealand averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 75 games with the Pistons last season.

