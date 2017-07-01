Sources: Cavs in serious discussions to trade Iman Shumpert to Rockets

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious discussions on a trade to send guard Iman Shumpert to the Houston Rockets, league sources told The Vertical.
Both sides remain in advanced discussions, but a deal has not been finalized yet, league sources said.
The Rockets view Shumpert as a defensive and versatile addition under his former coach Mike D’Antoni. Shumpert averaged 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 76 games (31 starts) last season for Cleveland. He has served as a reserve and starter in three seasons for the Cavaliers, helping the franchise during its 2015 NBA championship season.
Shumpert, 27, has played six NBA seasons with Cleveland and New York.
