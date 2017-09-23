Sources: Carmelo Anthony traded to Oklahoma City Thunder

The New York Knicks have reached agreement on a trade to send All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told The Vertical.

The Thunder will send center Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round draft pick from the Chicago Bulls to the Knicks, league sources told The Vertical. A trade call is planned for Monday, with Anthony expected to waive his no-trade clause, league sources said.

For Oklahoma City, the acquisition of Anthony pairs him with two elite All-Stars in guard Russell Westbrook and forward Paul George. The Thunder traded for both George and Anthony this offseason with the mindset of contending for a championship and competing with star-studded teams in Golden State and Houston.

Anthony had long wanted a trade to the Houston Rockets in the offseason, but opened up his list of desired destinations recently and accepted the trade to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The Knicks had stated publicly on Friday that Anthony would return to the team for the start of training camp, but an increased level of urgency began over the weekend. Anthony had a no-trade clause as part of the maximum contract he signed in 2014 and declined a trade from the Knicks throughout the turmoil of Phil Jackson’s tenure as president of basketball operations. Anthony has two seasons and more than $54 million remaining on his contract, including a player option for 2018-19.

The Thunder are sending two young assets to the Knicks in Kanter and McDermott, but were able to complete the trade without adding rookie Terrance Ferrguson, who was desired by the Knicks.

Anthony, 33, is a 10-time All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist who was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Knicks in a blockbuster deal in 2011. In 14 seasons, Anthony has averaged 24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and was the NBA scoring champion in 2013, averaging 28.7 points.

The Knicks plan to waive guard Chasson Randle to create roster space for the trade, league sources said.

