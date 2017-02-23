Sources: Bulls trade Taj Gibson to Thunder

Taj Gibson was perhaps the Bulls’ most valuable trade asset. (AP)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to acquire Taj Gibson in a deal with the Chicago Bulls, league sources told The Vertical.

The Bulls also are sending Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow, sources said.

Gibson, who is in the last year of his contract, gives Oklahoma City energy and a defensive frontcourt presence. In eight seasons with the Bulls, he averaged 9.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The Thunder, 32-25 and in the seventh spot in the Western Conference, were eager to find some help for All-Star Russell Westbrook.

Doug McDermott was a star at Creighton and was drafted 11th overall in 2014. He averaged 10.2 points per game for the Bulls this season.

Payne was the 14th overall pick in the 2015 draft and averaged 5.3 points in 20 games for the Thunder this season.

