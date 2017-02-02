Sources: Bucks trade Miles Plumlee to Charlotte for Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes

Miles Plumlee is in his fifth NBA season. (Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Bucks have traded Miles Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets for 7-footers Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes – and released forward Steve Novak, league sources told The Vertical.

Charlotte and Milwaukee have a trade call set for Thursday afternoon with the league office, sources said.

The Hornets have been determined to upgrade their rebounding and defense in the frontcourt and consider Plumlee an upgrade. Milwaukee had been motivated to trade one of its two centers on long-term deals – Plumlee or Greg Monroe, league sources said.

Plumlee makes $12.5 million this season and has two years, $25 million-plus left on his four-year contract.

Charlotte considered Hibbert a failed experiment, and Hawes’ role had substantially decreased with the emergence of 2015 first-round pick Frank Kaminsky.

Hibbert has an expiring contract, and Hawes has a player option on the $6 million owed to him in 2017-18.

Charlotte is planning to sign center Mike Tobey from its Greensboro NBA Development League franchise to a 10-day contract, league sources told The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

Milwaukee clears salary cap space in the deal, which, in part, will help in working to re-sign restricted free-agent forward Tony Snell to a contract extension. Snell’s value has increased because of a solid season with the Bucks.

