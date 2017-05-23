Sources: Bucks' John Hammond agrees to five-year deal to become Magic GM

John Hammond had been the Bucks' GM since 2008. (AP)

Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond has agreed to a five-year contract to join the Orlando Magic’s front office as GM, league sources told The Vertical.

Hammond will reunite with new Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman to try to revive the foundering franchise.

Hammond had one year left on his Bucks contract, and Milwaukee ownership had indicated that it was unlikely to make a long-term commitment to extend Hammond, league sources said.

Milwaukee had been planning to promote assistant GM Justin Zanik to run the franchise in 2018 and letting Hammond accept a long-term deal with the Magic clears the way for the promotion to come sooner, league sources told The Vertical.

Milwaukee hired Zanik a year ago from the Utah Jazz, where he had worked under GM Dennis Lindsey.

Hammond had been the Bucks’ GM since 2008, drafting a fine young core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker, Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon. He was voted the NBA’s Executive of the Year for the 2009-10 season. Hammond was a key executive under Joe Dumars with the Detroit Pistons for their run of six straight Eastern Conference finals, which included two NBA Finals appearances and the 2004 NBA championship.

Hammond interviewed with Orlando for the president’s job, but lost out to Weltman.

Weltman served under Hammond as assistant GM with the Bucks before leaving for the Toronto Raptors five years ago.

