Sources: Brandon Moss agrees to two-year deal with Kansas City Royals

Brandon Moss hit 28 homers for St. Louis last season. (AP)
Brandon Moss hit 28 homers for St. Louis last season.

The Kansas City Royals and left-handed slugger Brandon Moss agreed on a two-year, $12 million deal, pending a physical expected to be completed early in the week, sources with knowledge of the agreement told Yahoo Sports.

Moss, 33, has been a consistent source of power over the last half-decade, and with him and Jorge Soler, the Royals have added a pair of players with 25-plus-home run pop this offseason. Moss hit .225/.300/.484 with 28 home runs in 413 at-bats for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016.

Likely to get most of his plate appearances at the designated hitter spot vacated by Kendrys Morales’ signing with Toronto, Moss also can play first base and both corner-outfield spots. Kansas City targeting him was no surprise. The two-year deal was mildly surprising at this point in this offseason, where a half-dozen 20-homer bats – including NL home run champion Chris Carter, Mike Napoli, Pedro Alvarez, Ryan Howard, Mark Reynolds and Adam Lind – remain free agents.

Kansas City expects to target at least one more pitcher this offseason. Whether it’s a starter to replace the late Yordano Ventura or a relief pitcher to bolster a bullpen that dealt closer Wade Davis for Soler, the Royals plan to stay busy over the next two weeks as spring training dawns.

