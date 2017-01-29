Sources: Brandon Moss agrees to two-year deal with Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals and left-handed slugger Brandon Moss agreed on a two-year, $12 million deal, pending a physical expected to be completed early in the week, sources with knowledge of the agreement told Yahoo Sports.

Moss, 33, has been a consistent source of power over the last half-decade, and with him and Jorge Soler, the Royals have added a pair of players with 25-plus-home run pop this offseason. Moss hit .225/.300/.484 with 28 home runs in 413 at-bats for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]

Likely to get most of his plate appearances at the designated hitter spot vacated by Kendrys Morales’ signing with Toronto, Moss also can play first base and both corner-outfield spots. Kansas City targeting him was no surprise. The two-year deal was mildly surprising at this point in this offseason, where a half-dozen 20-homer bats – including NL home run champion Chris Carter, Mike Napoli, Pedro Alvarez, Ryan Howard, Mark Reynolds and Adam Lind – remain free agents.

Kansas City expects to target at least one more pitcher this offseason. Whether it’s a starter to replace the late Yordano Ventura or a relief pitcher to bolster a bullpen that dealt closer Wade Davis for Soler, the Royals plan to stay busy over the next two weeks as spring training dawns.

Popular video from Yahoo Sports: