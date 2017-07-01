Sources: Blake Griffin agrees to max deal with Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Blake Griffin has reached agreement on a five-year, $173 million maximum contract to remain with the Clippers, league sources told The Vertical.

Griffin met with the Clippers’ front office and ownership on Friday night and the sides finalized the deal, league sources said.

In seven NBA seasons, Griffin, 28, has averaged 21.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is a five-time All-Star who was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2011. After losing Chris Paul in a trade with the Houston Rockets, Clippers president and coach Doc Rivers shifted his focus to re-signing Griffin.

