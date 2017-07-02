Sources: Andre Iguodala agrees to remain with Warriors

Andre Iguodala has reached agreement on a three-year, $48 million deal to remain with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, league sources told The Vertical.

Iguodala seriously considered rival teams on the open market and met with the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings, league sources said. For Golden State and owner Joe Lacob, re-signing Iguodala is an indication that the looming luxury tax concerns in future seasons will not prevent the franchise from keeping its championship core.

Iguodala and his representatives met with general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr on Saturday night and completed the deal.

In four seasons with the Warriors, Iguodala, who made $11.1 million this past season, has served as a playmaker and primary wing defender, and established himself as a high-character leader.

Iguodala had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Warriors’ Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals in June.

Iguodala joined the Warriors in 2013 and accepted a sixth-man role during the 2014-15 season, giving coach Steve Kerr flexibility to balance the rotation. He has been a critical part of two championship teams in three years. Iguodala changed the complexion of the 2015 Finals when he was inserted into the starting lineup midway through the series and won Finals MVP honors by averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists and serving as the primary defender on LeBron James.

Iguodala, 33, has played 13 NBA seasons. He’s a former NBA All-Star who has made two All-Defensive teams. Iguodala also won two gold medals with USA Basketball as part of the 2010 World Championship team and 2012 Olympic team.

