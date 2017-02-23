Sources: 76ers agree to send Nerlens Noel to Mavericks

Nerlens Noel is in his third NBA season. (AP)

The Dallas Mavericks reached agreement on a deal to acquire Philadelphia 76ers center Nerlens Noel, league sources told The Vertical.

The Mavericks will send a protected 2017 first-round pick, forward Justin Anderson and center Andrew Bogut to the 76ers for Noel, league sources said.

Noel, a restricted free agent this summer, has long been a player of intrigue for the Mavericks, who’ll work to sign him to a long-term extension. Dallas also will have the ability to match any offer sheet and retain Noel.

Philadelphia is working to find another team to acquire Bogut, but if a deal isn’t reached, the team is expected to negotiate a contract buyout with Bogut so he can become an unrestricted free agent, league sources said.

Trading Noel, 22, likely means the 76ers will retain Jahlil Okafor to play alongside cornerstone Joel Embiid.

Noel averaged 8.9 points and five rebounds in 29 games this season for the 76ers.

