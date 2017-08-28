Sources: 76ers to hire Elton Brand as GM of development team

Elton Brand played for the 76ers in 2015-16. (AP)

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to hire former NBA All-Star Elton Brand as general manager of their development league franchise, league sources told The Vertical.

Brand plans to serve as GM of the Delaware 87ers after spending last season as a player-development consultant for the 76ers. Brand, 38, has a respected reputation around the league.

Brand had a decorated NBA career spanning 17 seasons and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1999 draft out of Duke, a Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star.

Brand played five seasons with the 76ers, including his last in 2015-16.