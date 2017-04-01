Sources: 76ers get injury hardship exception, plan to sign Alex Poythress

Alex Poythress averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season. (Getty)

After the NBA awarded the Philadelphia 76ers an injury hardship exception on Saturday, the Sixers plan to sign NBA Development League forward Alex Poythress, league sources told The Vertical.

Poythress, an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky, averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants this season.

The Sixers have lost several players to injury for the remainder of the season, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jahlil Okafor and Robert Covington.

