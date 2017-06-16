Sources: 76ers in advanced talks to acquire No. 1 pick to take Markelle Fultz

The Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in advanced talks to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft from the Boston Celtics to draft Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, league sources told The Vertical.

In the proposed deal, Boston would acquire Philadelphia’s No. 3 overall pick in 2017 in a package that includes a future first from the 76ers, sources said. Philadelphia’s 2018 unprotected first-round pick that was acquired from the Lakers has been part of the discussions, sources said.

Fultz, who is from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is in Washington, D.C., and could travel to Philadelphia to meet with 76ers officials as soon as Saturday, sources said.

Fultz, 19, played one season at the University of Washington, where he averaged 23.3 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds and shot 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

