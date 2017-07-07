Sources: Tim Hardaway Jr. signs $71M-plus offer sheet with Knicks

Atlanta Hawks restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. has signed a four-year, $71-million-plus offer sheet with the New York Knicks, league sources told The Vertical.

Hardaway’s offer sheet was delivered to the Hawks on Thursday night, and Atlanta now has two days to match the contract or allow Hardaway to join the Knicks, league sources said. The contract will be a significant investment for either franchise with a fourth-year player option worth nearly $19 million, league sources said.

Hardaway spent the first two seasons of his career with the Knicks, who selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. New York dealt Hardaway to the Hawks in 2015 in a trade for current Chicago Bulls guard Jerian Grant.

Hardaway, 25, could return to a Knicks franchise with significant hope that it can add his offensive abilities on the wing. Hardaway averaged 14.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game over 79 games last season.

